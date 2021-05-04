PRIORITY NOTICE: Governor Mills Dedicating $10 Million in Federal Relief Funds to Expand Public Pre-K

Today Governor Mills announced the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, our Administration’s proposal to invest more than $1 billion in discretionary Federal relief funds allocated to Maine under the American Rescue Plan Act. As part of this groundbreaking plan, Governor Mills has committed $10 million to expand public pre-k options in the State of Maine.

Effective and inclusive pre-k programming supports the whole child by intentionally nurturing cognitive, physical and social-emotional development for young children. Research demonstrates that positive and enriching experiences and interactions with caring adults directly contribute to healthy brain development. Studies also show that longer-term positive impacts of preschool include higher graduation rates, better-paying jobs, and lower crime rates, and that cost-benefit analyses have shown for every $1 invested, more than $10 is returned in cost savings.

“Today’s announcement is just the latest example of Governor Mills’ prioritization of education during her tenure,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin. “This significant investment in the expansion of pre-K programming allows communities to equitably address barriers so that, together, we will reach our goal of universal access to high-quality early childhood education.”

More information pertaining to the high-quality early education, transitions, and development of young children can be accessed from our Early Childhood home page. Questions and concerns should be directed to our Early Childhood Specialist, nicole.madore@maine.gov or our Early Education Team Coordinator, leeann.larsen@maine.gov.