Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,535 in the last 365 days.

HHS Announces $250 Million from American Rescue Plan to Develop and Support a Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities

Today, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), announced the availability of approximately $250 million to develop and support a community-based workforce who will serve as trusted voices sharing information about vaccines, increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence, and address any barriers to vaccination for individuals living in vulnerable and medically underserved communities.

This funding will help community-based organizations to hire and mobilize community outreach workers, community health workers, social support specialists and others to conduct on-the-ground outreach to educate and assist individuals in getting the information they need about vaccination, help make vaccine appointments, and assist with transportation and other needs to get to individuals to each of their vaccination appointments.

“Increasing public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and boosting uptake remains a critical part of our fight against this virus,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding is critically important for connecting vulnerable and underserved communities with trusted health voices who can help deliver vaccinations and information to keep them safe and protect their loved ones.”

“HRSA is uniquely suited to oversee this effort because of its long-standing mission and programs that work every day to improve health care to people who are geographically isolated, economically or medically vulnerable,” said Acting HRSA Administrator Diana Espinosa. “Through HRSA’s Community-Based Workforce for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Program, recipients will partner with community organizations to serve populations that have historically suffered from poorer health outcomes, health disparities, and other inequities.”

The first of two funding opportunities is released today. Approximately 10 award recipients will be funded to engage with multiple organizations regionally and locally, including with community based organizations, health centers, minority-serving institutions, and other health and social service entities. The second funding opportunity will be released in the near future and will focus on smaller community-based organizations.

To apply for the Community-Based Workforce for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Program Notice of Funding Opportunity, visit Grants.gov. Applications are due May 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Applicants should contact CBOVaccineOutreach@hrsa.gov with any questions.

Learn more about how HRSA is addressing COVID-19 and health equity.

You just read:

HHS Announces $250 Million from American Rescue Plan to Develop and Support a Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.