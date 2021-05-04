Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Preserve Advisory Board plans tours of Lamson Woods and White Pine Hollow state preserves

The purpose of these two tours will be to view the preserves in the field as preparation for reviewing newly proposed management plans, which will be discussed at a Preserves Board business meeting to be conducted at a future date.

  • May 7, 1:30 p.m. - Lamson Woods State Preserve, in Fairfield (Jefferson County), starting from the preserve entrance.
  • May 14, 1 p.m. - White Pine Hollow State Preserve, near Luxumberg (Dubuque County), starting from the preserve entrance.

