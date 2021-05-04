Building Supplier to Add 235 New Jobs in Iredell County

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., [NYSE: JELD] the global manufacturer of windows and doors, will create 235 jobs in Iredell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $7.9 million in Statesville to establish a new production facility for VPI Quality Windows.

“North Carolina manufacturers that continue to invest in our state are confident in our ability to support their companies as they grow,” said Gov. Cooper. “This announcement affirms the strength of our workforce, infrastructure and quality of life.”

VPI Quality Windows is a brand of JELD-WEN. The North Carolina facility will be VPI’s second manufacturing facility, and will enable JELD-WEN to better serve its expanding customer base. VPI has been a leading manufacturer of custom windows for multi-family and commercial applications for more than 25 years.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN currently employs more than 490 people at the Charlotte headquarters and Wilkes County.

“The VPI brand is highly respected in the industry and is an integral part of our growth strategy in North America. We expect to significantly grow our multi-family and commercial window business through this investment and our innovative and energy-efficient solutions,” said Daniel Castillo, President of JELD-WEN North America.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support JELD-WEN’s decision to expand in North Carolina. The new positions will include management, operations support, and production staff. The average annual salary for all new positions is $51,648 creating a potential payroll impact of more than $12.1 million per year. Iredell County’s overall average annual salary is $51,136.

“When global manufacturers can expand anywhere in the world, they continue to choose North Carolina,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With more than 460,000 manufacturing workers, a robust workforce development system, and a well-established supply chain, North Carolina proves to be a great place to do business.”

JELD-WEN’s expansion in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the 12-year life of the grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $492 million. Using a formula that takes into account the tax revenues generated by the 235 new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,206,500 spread over 12 years. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. By law, JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because JELD-WEN is expanding to Iredell County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement will result in the allocation in as much as $735,000 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business and new jobs. When new jobs are created in a Tier 3 county such as Iredell, the new tax revenue generated through JDIG grants helps more economically distressed communities elsewhere in the state. More information on the state’s economic tier designations is available here.

“We have worked hard to create a pro-business environment in Statesville, and this new announcement is an incredible accomplishment,” said Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh. “We welcome them to our business community and look forward to their continued success in Statesville and Iredell County.”

“This expansion by a well-known brand is great news for our community,” said N.C. Representative Grey Mills. “The transportation network and skilled workforce in Statesville will prove to be a great complement to the company’s operations.”

“We want to congratulate JELD-WEN on the outstanding expansion,” said N.C. Senator Vickie Sawyer. “We’re excited to support the company’s next phase of growth for many years to come.”

In addition to the N.C. Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Mitchell Community College, Iredell County, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, the City of Statesville and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

