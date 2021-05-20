MegaplanIT Announces HITRUST CFS External Assessor Approval

Trusted Security & Compliance Parterners MegaplanIT is now a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor

HITRUST has recognized MegaplanIT as a qualified organization for the execution of HITRUST CSF assessments.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MegaplanIT Holdings, LLC a cybersecurity and compliance firm, has been approved as a HITRUST External Assessor for assessments and associated services.

HITRUST has recognized MegaplanIT as a qualified organization for the execution of HITRUST CSF assessments. MegaplanIT has met the rigors of the strict HITRUST requirements for both assessor companies and their CSF engagement teams. HITRUST was formally the acronym for “Health Information Trust Alliance; however, the company has rebranded as simply HITRUST to now cover all forms of sensitive and regulated data. HITRUST brings together various compliance frameworks such as ISO, NIST, and PCI under the umbrella of the CFS to allow for an efficient centralization of mapping of controls from across the spectrum. Entities are assessed against 19 specific security domains contained in the CSF that simplify the mapping of the controls of the applicable frameworks and standards for assessments. HITRUST assessments address risks and operating efficiencies allowing entities to earn a status of HITRUST Certified for up to three years.

About MegaplanIT

MegaplanIT builds long-term relationships with its clients, through its holistic approach to security and compliance, and proven ability to understand and support the needs of organizations across multiple industry segments. They provide over 48 high-level cybersecurity and compliance services designed to help organizations protect sensitive data and secure networks, systems, and applications. MegaplanIT’s Security Consultants, with decades of experience in security and compliance, possess a deep understanding of the challenges faced by organizations building and maintaining security and compliance programs. Organizations new to HITRUST, as well as current HITRUST certified organizations, can benefit from MegaplanIT’s approach as an independent and trusted security partner.