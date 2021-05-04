STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates homicide in Newbury

NEWBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, May 4, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent fatal shooting in the town of Newbury. The suspect was taken into custody peacefully early Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a standoff and is expected to be charged with murder.

The suspect is 70-year-old James Perry Jr. of Newbury. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Police believe the incident occurred Monday afternoon when the victim went to visit Perry at his home on Deerfield Lane. After not hearing from the victim for several hours, an acquaintance went to the house and encountered Perry, who was armed with a rifle and told him that the victim was dead. The acquaintance left the area and called the police at about 7:10 p.m. Monday.

Responding troopers found that Perry was inside his home and refusing to come out. The Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit were dispatched to Deerfield Lane and ultimately were successful in peacefully resolving the standoff at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, when Perry came out of the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is in its early stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have responded to the scene and are working on the case. The Vermont State Police victim services director is working with the victim’s family and loved ones.

Perry is in custody pending arraignment. The timing and location of the arraignment are currently unknown. Perry is expected to face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

The victim’s body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Perry’s arraignment.

The Vermont State Police will provide updated information as the investigation continues.

