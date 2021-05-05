Ullmann Wealth Partners’ Divorce Advisory Group publishes book to help high-net worth women through the divorce process
Move Forward Confidently, co-authored by Patrick Kilbane & Caitlin Frederick, outlines the divorce process & helps navigate this difficult experience.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ullmann Wealth Partners’ Patrick Kilbane and Caitlin Frederick to publish Move Forward Confidently, a book aimed at guiding high-net-worth women through the divorce process.
Jacksonville Beach, FL, May 4, 2021—Ullmann Wealth Partners’ Divorce Advisory Group is pleased to announce that, Move Forward Confidently, co-authored by Patrick Kilbane and Caitlin Frederick, is now available. The book is a roadmap for high-net worth individuals going through the divorce process. It is designed to provide an overview of the divorce process to help clients navigate this difficult experience.
Patrick Kilbane, a former divorce lawyer, serving as a Wealth Advisor at Ullmann Wealth Partners and Director of the firm’s Divorce Advisory Group co-authored this book because: “High-net worth women need to be able to see behind the curtain, and gain valuable perspective into how they can best position themselves to be more successful in their divorce cases.”
Current statistics indicate that approximately 50% of first marriages end in divorce. The information contained in the book is not only useful for those going through the divorce process, but also provides ancillary advice that family law attorneys, family therapists, and others can share with their clients going through the divorce process.
Caitlin Frederick, co-author said, “Divorce is a deeply emotional experience that comes with many “to-dos.” It is easy for people to become overwhelmed with the process and to be tempted to make decisions based on emotion, rather than logic. Through this book, we hope to educate our clients on the key financial and legal issues to empower them to have a successful litigation.”
Patrick Kilbane is a family law attorney, wealth manager and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®. Caitlin Frederick is a Chartered Financial Analyst® and a Certified Public Accountant. They bring over twenty years of combined experience in family law, financial planning, and wealth management to their clients at Ullmann Wealth Partners.
Move Forward Confidently will be available on May 4, 2021 on Amazon.com or at ullmannwealthpartners.com/books. Proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to Hubbard House, a full-service domestic violence shelter in Northeast Florida.
About Ullmann Wealth Partners
Ullmann Wealth Partners is a wealth management firm located in Jacksonville Beach, FL. In pursuit of goals defined in partnership with its clients, Ullmann Wealth Partners’ approach to wealth management combines best practices in investment management, advanced planning, and coordination with clients’ other expert professional advisors. Our Divorce Advisory Group (divorceadv.com) services provide specialized guidance and education designed to help high net worth individuals save valuable time, money, and stress during the divorce process.
