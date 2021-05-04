WYDOT maintenance crews to start paving in Laramie County

CHEYENNE — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting seasonal paving operations in various locations around Laramie County this month.

Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday near Albin on WYO 216 between mile markers 12.6-13. After crews wrap up there, work will begin on WYO 214 near Carpenter between mile markers 6.3-7.1.

Other locations in Laramie County maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:

WYO 211/Horse Creek Road between mile markers 22.8-23.4

WYO 219/Yellowstone Road between mile markers 5.1-5.4

Interstate 25 at mile marker 8.84

US 30/Lincolnway between mile markers 366.6-366.9 (west of Whitney Road)

The Interstate 80 westbound off-ramp to southbound I-25

Please note the above list is not necessarily in project order; crews may move between these locations based on weather conditions, material and equipment availability, or other factors.

Motorists should stay alert if driving through any of these areas in the coming weeks and expect potential delays, including due to lane closures, flaggers, reduced speeds or other traffic changes.

Delays are especially likely once crews begin work in the I-25/I-80 interchange; traffic should expect a detour during this portion of the project. Specific dates and detour routes for this portion of the project will be released once the schedule has been finalized.

This paving project is expected to be complete in about one month. All project scheduling is subject to change.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.