Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 10 Firm

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the expansion of their partnership with an Am Law 10 firm. This marks the second large expansion with an Am Law 10 firm for Epiq this year.



Epiq has previously partnered with the firm for records management support and supplemental document processing from Epiq’s Atlanta Global Resource Center (GRC) but will now manage the Firm’s entire Resource Support Center which includes administrative, proofreading and document processing support firm wide. Epiq’s new team members will be located in the Phoenix GRC, their now expanded Charlotte GRC, as well as at four of the firm’s U.S. offices.

The Charlotte Global Resource Center complements Epiq’s Atlanta & Phoenix locations to cover multiple time zones, provide disaster recovery options, and tap into diverse talent pools. These secure centers of excellence increase Epiq’s ability to support clients with overflow work, enterprise scanning, and shared services such as document/word processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative and legal assistant support.

“As organizations assess their return-to-office strategies, many of our clients are considering a hybrid operating model,” says Michelle Deichmeister, president of Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions. “The expansion of our Global Resource Centers greatly enhance our ability to support clients’ administrative needs effectively and remotely.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.