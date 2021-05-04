Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Karya Kares Brings Free Swimming Classes to Texas Residents

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located at its main Houston headquarters, Karya Property Management’s Karya Kares organization acts as a non-profit institution designed to provide ample charity opportunities and services to both the Houston community and on a global level. 

Since its early days, Karya Kares has provided millions of families with the support and education they need to move forward in the face of financial hardship. Karya Kares features a wide range of diverse activities, programs, and support services for those reliant on financial relief, one of these services being its free swimming classes program

With the emergence of summer each year, Karya Kares focused on educating the community about proper water safety, providing free water safety training and swimming lessons for resident children aged 3-12. For this ambitious project, Karya Kares previously collaborated with Bridging Gaps, seeking to reduce the risk of child-related drownings across the state of Texas. The program was conducted at 12 properties across the Houston area. Altogether, these courses have educated over 100 children on the basics of navigating water and utilizing drowning prevention methods to secure their safety while they swim. With increased educational services, Karya Kares aims to prevent child drownings before they occur, making for a more productive, safety-conscientious environment for children across the region.

The Karya Kares Foundation was founded by CEO Swapnil Agarwal and Vivek Shah. With its heavy focus on fostering a healthy sense of financial relief to those who are disadvantaged, Karya Kares works with members of the Houston community and beyond to cultivate a better, more compassionate world. Its parent company, Karya Property Management, manages 20,000 multifamily apartments across the United States, steadily growing in total properties over the years. As a 501(c)(3) registered organization, Karya Kares acts as KPM’s primary means of reaching out to those in need.

Karya Kares continues to implement new educational opportunities for families across the globe, striving for increased social awareness towards proper swimming safety procedures. The organization aims to additionally break new ground in its financial assistance programs, envisioning 2021 and onward as productive new horizons to make a difference in the lives of millions.

