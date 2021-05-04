Hotel group booking automation is now a realty with TROMPAR
TROMPAR launches the first-ever astonishingly easy-to-use automated group sales & revenue management solution for hotels.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara-based travel technology startup TROMPAR Labs for the past 10 months has been aggressively focused on building a cost-efficient solution that completely automates group sales & revenue management for hotels.
In 2019, globally over 80 million group requests were created which led to 400 million room nights being booked and translated into close to $180 billion in revenue for hotels.
Typically, groups require three times more effort to manage in comparison to transient/FIT or even corporate bookings hence making it less attractive for hoteliers. Whereas consumers are turned off from booking groups due to the cumbersome and inefficient booking experience.
The industry average turnaround time to respond to group requests stands at a dismal 72 hours. Over the years innovation around groups has been primarily focused on sourcing and lead generation and little or no attention has been paid to help hoteliers manage groups more efficiently.
TROMPAR focuses on both sourcing as well as managing group bookings for hotels. It provides a convenient way for consumers to directly work with hotels for their group bookings as well as empowers hotels to effectively price groups and efficiently manage them.
“We believe that groups as a customer segment has tremendous potential which has not been fully realized as yet due to lack of innovation. Our goal is that every group request gets responded to in less than 5 minutes.”- Gautam R, Chief Commercial Officer, TROMPAR.
TROMPAR automates the entire workflow for group booking i.e. request, pricing, response, reminders, tracking, confirmation, and reporting through an astonishingly easy-to-use cloud-based solution. TROMPAR`s recommendation algorithm will be able to help understand the economic benefit or loss associated with accepting each group booking.
Hotels will now be able to market group bookings easily and also manage them efficiently creating a direct low-cost distribution channel that will help them increase overall profitability as well.
About TROMPAR Labs
TROMPAR Labs is a travel technology company focused on building cost-efficient solutions for the travel industry. TROMPAR`s first product is an astonishingly easy-to-use automated group sales and revenue management solution for hotels.
