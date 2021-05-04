Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Presents Resolution Honoring Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary Troopers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today presented a Cabinet resolution honoring auxiliary and reserve troopers throughout the state of Florida. Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary Major Stephen Pigott, with 50 years as a volunteer service member of the FHP Auxiliary, accepted the resolution on behalf of all volunteer law enforcement officers. These volunteer members of law enforcement take as many risks as full-time officers, for no monetary benefit. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet today passed the resolution unanimously during a Cabinet meeting.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am proud to serve alongside Florida’s great Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary troopers. I was so inspired by Major Pigott’s 50 years of service that I wanted to present him with a Cabinet resolution honoring him and all of Florida’s auxiliary volunteers. We owe a debt of gratitude to Major Pigott and Florida’s more than 200 FHP Auxiliary troopers who have donated more than 200,000 hours of service over the last three years. They play a major role in helping build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Auxiliary and reserve troopers are volunteers who dedicate a minimum required number of hours per quarter or month—the number of hours vary from agency to agency. Most put in well above the minimum hours required, as there are many opportunities to participate in special details and enforcement activities.

Historically, auxiliary and reserve troopers assist in the performance of the daily duties of law enforcement agencies, such as:

Patrolling streets and highways;

Providing officer back-up;

Responding to natural disasters and other emergency situations; and

Participating in specialized details.

The FHP Auxiliary is a professionally trained, all volunteer, law enforcement organization dedicated to providing direct assistance and operational support to FHP. The unit is responsible for promoting public safety for the citizens and visitors of Florida.

For more information on the FHP Auxiliary, click

here

.

To view the resolution, click

here

.