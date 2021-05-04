Bacardi USA, Inc. Announced as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, May 4, 2021 – The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) Committee announces a sponsorship from Bacardi USA, Inc. to revive one of the longest running Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football matches – the Orange Blossom Classic.

Originally, the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M University (FAMU) and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. This year’s matchup will feature the rivalry between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State University Tigers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021.

Leading up to the big game is a Labor Day weekend filled with events offering education and engagement experiences designed to entertain and empower locals and travelers to the South Florida community.

“For the HBCU community and football fans, this weekend will be a moment that matters as we bring back a classic after a 43-year hiatus,” says Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic. “We are grateful to Bacardi for their support of the game and our community as we look to inspire a new generation of talent.”

Game organizers, local officials, Miami area entrepreneurs, FAMU, Jackson State University, and Bacardi USA, Inc. are collaborating to make expanding plans to ensure the OBC is the premiere South Florida event for Labor Day weekend. The Bacardi portfolio of brands will be front and center throughout the four-day celebration beyond the stadium. As the Official Spirit Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic, Presenting Sponsor of the One Big Community Concert, the One Big Community Bacardi Social Lounge and multiple One Big Community Pop Ups, Bacardi will deliver entertainment and community engagement for attendees, along with networking opportunities for diverse business owners. Bacardi will also present the Do What Moves You Activation at the OBC Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium which is designed to identify and cultivate relationships with talented individuals who meet the Bacardi criteria for employment.

“As a family-owned business, Bacardi is always thinking about the legacy it will leave for future generations. By supporting underrepresented demographics and placing the spotlight on programs like the Orange Blossom Classic, we believe we can help create new opportunities for diverse communities to thrive,” says Mahogani Chery, Head of Belonging Engagement & Transformation, Bacardi North America. “We are excited to be sponsoring the Orange Blossom Classic as a way to continue building equitable progress in the Black community, not just during Labor Day weekend but through events leading up to the big game.”

For more information, visit the web at orangeblossomclassic.com. Connect with the One BIG Community online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat to stay informed on all the OBC activities.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU’s, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University’s inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Bacardi USA, Inc.

Bacardi USA, Inc. is the United States import and distribution arm of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world. The company boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, the world’s leading vermouth and the world’s favorite Italian sparkling wines, and other leading and emerging brands. Visit https://www.bacardilimited.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Shantae Gilmer Premier Choice Group media@orangeblossomclassic.com