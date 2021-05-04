fluidIQ Selected as Finalist in Health Category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards
The 5th annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet.
We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as part of the most impactful technologies of our time.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
— Christopher Jung, Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ™
fluidIQ™ is a Health Category finalist. Its lipstick-sized emergency breathing device can fill unmet medical needs in countries around the world. The device, called invent™ (also called HOPE invent™), is planned for the medical device space and specifically for emergency respiratory care. This handheld resuscitation device was designed to be well-suited for use by EMS and first responders, providing breathing assistance to patients who are struggling to breathe or providing full breathing support for patients who are not breathing on their own when emergency help arrives. invent™ is also designed to meet demands for limited weight, space and ruggedness in stockpiling for disaster preparedness. The fluidIQ™ team of emergency and respiratory doctors, patient advocates and engineers came together in the early days of the pandemic to develop simple-to-use emergency devices that require no electricity and harness the science of fluidics to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Award showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions – with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
Showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company’s Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet, the world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete, 3D-printed schools, an at-home COVID-19 testing kit, a mobile voting app, and the world’s cleanest milk.
“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company alongside the most impactful technologies of our time. We came together with a commitment to help increase access to breathing tools even in austere environments,” said Christopher Jung, Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ™. “Our multi-disciplinary team has the expertise to solve complex problems, a passion to make a positive impact and a sense of urgency in this world-wide pandemic and beyond.”
“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About fluidIQ
fluidIQ™, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions baed on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilation devices, in the midst of the COVID crisis. fluidIQ™ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on its proprietary platform of fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are use-friendly, scalable and cost effective. To learn more, visit https:www.fluidiq.org.
