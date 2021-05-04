OM 21-13 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – Violation found

In two complaints respectively relating to meetings held on November 10, 2020 and December 5, 2020, the Complainant alleged that the Scituate School Committee violated the OMA at each meeting because the agenda item titled "Consent Agenda, 1. Meeting Minutes, 2. Bills, 3. Correspondence" failed to properly indicate the nature of the business to be discussed at the meetings. In response, the Committee argued that it had posted supporting documents related to this agenda item on ClerkBase. The supporting documents, however, were not posted on the Secretary of State's website. We found that the Committee violated the OMA. We did not find these violations to be willful or knowing, however, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in these circumstances. VIOLATION FOUND.