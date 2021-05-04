Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,550 in the last 365 days.

MDC staffed facilities in St. Louis Region will close May 7 to observe Truman Day

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that its staffed facilities in the St. Louis Region will be closed Friday, May 7, to observe Truman Day. This includes the following sites:

  • St. Louis Regional Office at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles
  • Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood
  • August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance
  • Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Eureka

All MDC outdoor spaces, such as conservation areas, fishing lakes, river access, and non-staffed shooting ranges will remain accessible to the public on May 7.

MDC staffed facilities will resume normal operation starting May 8.

Truman Day is a state holiday observed in Missouri in honor of the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, who is the only U.S president to have come from Missouri.  President Truman was born on May 8, 1884 in Lamar.

Learn more about MDC locations and offerings at www.mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC staffed facilities in St. Louis Region will close May 7 to observe Truman Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.