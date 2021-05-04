BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group hires William J. Callahan, III as Director of Government & Strategic Affairs

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( www.blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a global blockchain visualization and risk mitigation software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of William J. Callahan, III, as the Director of Government & Strategic Affairs.



Callahan served over two decades in various law enforcement positions with the Drug Enforcement Authority (DEA). He first joined the DEA in early 2000. He held senior leadership positions including the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force, High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and recently at the Inspection Division Office of Inspections, Administration and Operational Support Unit.

Callahan served as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the DEA, St. Louis division, before which he was Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA New York Division. He was also Associate Deputy Chief Inspector, Office of Inspections, DEA Headquarters, Arlington, where he ensured DEA's compliance with Department of Justice and DEA policy.

Callahan brings deep expertise in data privacy and global anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, policy, and government matters. He will work closely with Robert Whitaker, COO and Lance Morginn, President, to enhance relationships with law enforcement, regulators and government agencies globally.

"William Callahan’s wealth of expertise in financial intelligence, global policy, and investigations will strengthen our customer-centric service offering,” said Lance Morginn, President, Blockchain Intelligence Group. “William Callahan’s expertise further ensures our customers get the most sophisticated blockchain analytics to combat bad actors using cryptocurrency."

"I am thrilled to join Blockchain Intelligence Group to support our growth for crypto businesses, financial institutions and law enforcement and financial investigators," said Callahan.



Callahan will lead strategic and government initiatives. He will be responsible for translating his service knowledge to BIG products and services; he will further add value by ensuring the right partnerships are in place to help BIG scale globally.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

mark@biggdigitalassets.com

T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe”, and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology. Generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.