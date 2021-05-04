Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney Justin A. Moore Issues Statement Following ADX Supermax Denial of Legal Visit & Health Care for Larry Hoover

Attorney Justin A. Moore speaks out after being denied of his approved visit with client Larry Hoover Sr., who also needs medical attention.

FLORENCE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin A. Moore
(214) 794-1069
justin@moorejustice.net

On May 2nd, 2021, Attorney Justin A. Moore, was denied a scheduled and approved meeting, with his client, Larry Hoover Sr. He was offered no alternative, instead of guards threatened him with violence, as if he were a criminal. Attorney Moore was meeting with Larry Hoover to discuss his case as well as health issues. The denial of Larry Hoover’s legal counsel and medical aid raises great concern.

Attorney Justin A. Moore issues the following statement regarding the unconstitutional behaviors of ADX Supermax.


“Being arbitrarily denied the ability to have my legal visit with Larry Hoover Sr. regarding his current health condition and pending litigation is alarming. At bottom, citizens, regardless of if they’re incarcerated or not, should have unencumbered access to medical care and legal counsel. When a penal institution in this country endeavors to deny, delay or overly burden an incarcerated person’s ability to health care and their access to the Courts, they are committing the gravest of civil and human rights violations. Larry has been faced with an impossible task of having to fight for medical care while being denied access to legal counsel to assist. Our constitution is clear on this issue. To deny and delay medical care is a clear constitutional violation that is addressed by the Courts. If ADX supermax seeks to violate Larry’s ability to get medical care and, subsequently, deny his ability to seek redress in a US court, they are participating in a form of torture that has no place in a developed country.”


-Justin A. Moore, Esq
Attorney for Larry Hoover, Sr.

Shatonna Nelson
The Finest Hour PR Firm
+1 2816761466
shatonna@thefinesthourpr.com

