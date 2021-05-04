Optimi Health Partnership with Numinus Wellness Provides Update on First All-Natural Psilocybin Protocol

--R&D Program Developing 100% Optimi-Owned Psychedelic Capsule for Human Clinical Trial Dosing Study

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce that its previously announced lab services agreement with Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus") (TSXV: NUMI) is progressing forward with an initial candidate for clinical trials, subject to Health Canada approvals.



Recognized as a global leader in supporting and expanding the safe, accessible, and evidence-based use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), Numinus is aiding Optimi’s mission to further the research and development of all-natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms and related product formulations.

Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson notes, “Today’s news is another step forward as we prepare for our first all-natural proprietary psychedelic mushroom formulation for human trial. We recently noted several advancements at our substantial facilities in Princeton, BC which are ultimately designed to meet or exceed GMP standards for production. This commitment to cultivation, production and processing excellence is reflected by our dedication to “all-natural” formulations. This approach, combined with early-stage research aimed at quickly moving into human trials is all part of a multi-faceted strategic plan aimed at ensuring we have advanced stage product formulations in readiness for timely regulatory review and approval. Optimi’s strategy to generate revenue and sell functional mushroom products is all about laying the groundwork to develop world-class processes to support and build our all-natural mushroom brand. The heavy lifting we are doing today with Numinus will scale into multiple development projects and revenue streams aimed at an array of future commercial opportunities focused on treating a variety of human health conditions naturally and safely.”

As part of the research and development agreement with Numinus, Optimi gained near immediate access to services encompassing laboratories, equipment, and expert talent specifically related to Psilocybe mushrooms, psychedelic compounds, and formulations within Numinus’ licensed facilities. The pre-submission for Optimi’s first candidate whole psilocybe mushroom extract will be fully documented in readiness for applicable Health Canada review in preparation for entry into the proposed clinical trial with IMPACT at the University of Calgary. Optimi believes several additional candidates may be forthcoming and could join the initial candidate profile, thereby jumpstarting the research clinicians’ efforts through access to multiple options for study. All resulting intellectual property (IP) will be 100% owned by Optimi.



Optimi’s CEO, Mike Stier concludes, “The relationship with Numinus has rapidly delivered right out of the gate with what we trust will be a very significant collection of all-natural formulations for study. Attention to detail and rigorous documentation are critical at this stage as we must be prepared to validate the work to the clinical trial team. Accelerated advancement is critical for us to capture sector leadership in order to create tangible returns to our shareholders. This is very important to us. So, I’m truly pleased by today’s news and thank everyone involved for the collaborative approach and eagerness to move forward. The path ahead is getting clearer every day.”



ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

