Ordermark’s Nextbite Company Selected as Finalist by Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the North America Category

Virtual Restaurant Leader Nextbite Recognized for its Innovative Approach to Saving Mom and Pop Restaurants Nationwide in North America Category

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and DENVER, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordermark today announced that its virtual restaurant company Nextbite was named a finalist in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards in the “Best World Changing Idea North America” category. The prestigious awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality. Nextbite was recognized for its innovative approach to helping independent restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic by providing technology, support, and the hottest delivery-only brands to help them grow their delivery business.



“This recognition by the World Changing Ideas Awards further validates our leadership in restaurant technology innovation, helping to revitalize mom and pop restaurants with our unique approach to virtual restaurants,” said Alex Canter, CEO and cofounder of Ordermark/Nextbite. “Post COVID, our complete virtual restaurant solution makes it easy to add incremental revenue using their existing kitchen capacity -- a sustainable approach to help restaurants survive and thrive.”

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, AI & Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

Showcasing some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling exigent global challenges, Fast Company’s Summer 2021 issue (on newsstands May 10) highlights, among others, a lifesaving bassinet; the world’s largest carbon sink, thanks to carbon-eating concrete; 3D-printed schools; an at-home COVID-19 testing kit; a mobile voting app; and the world’s cleanest milk.

“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Ordermark/Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. It enables brick and mortar restaurants to easily enter the delivery-only business, empowering them in the off-premise space. Founded in 2019 by restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Nextbite/Ordermark recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

For more media information, contact: