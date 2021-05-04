Editas Medicine to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Progress in Development of Gene Editing Medicines for the Treatment of Genetic Ocular Diseases at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced three presentations, including one from a research collaboration, at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting being held virtually May 11 – 14, 2021.



Editas Medicine Scientist Heather MacLeod, Ph.D., will speak at the ASGCT Gene Editing Workshop. Her presentation, The Development of CRISPR Based Medicines for the Treatment of Ocular Diseases, will be part of ASGCT’s pre-meeting program Moving Genome Editing to the Clinic: From Technology to Therapeutics. In addition, the Company is presenting preclinical data demonstrating therapeutically relevant levels of editing using a dual AAV CRISPR-Cas9 system as a therapeutic strategy for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa 4 (RP4) on May 11.

Invited Talk:

Title: The Development of CRISPR Based Medicines for the Treatment of Ocular Diseases

Date and Time: Monday, May 10, 2021, 11:15 – 11:40 a.m. ET

Session Title: Moving Genome Editing to the Clinic: from Technology to Therapeutics

Session Type: Pre-Meeting Workshop

Poster Presentation:

Title: Advances Toward a Dual AAV CRISPR-Cas9-based “Knockout and Replace” Strategy to Treat Rhodopsin-Associated Autosomal Dominant Retinitis Pigmentosa

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Session Title: Neurologic Diseases

Research Collaboration Poster Presentation (Editas Medicine Author):

Title: AsCas12a Ultra Nuclease Facilitates the Rapid Generation of Therapeutic Cell Medicines

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Session Title: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

