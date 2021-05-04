Duck Creek Technologies Introduces OnDemand Control Hub, Enabling Insurance Carriers to Operate their Duck Creek SaaS Applications with Greater Efficiency

New capabilities further Duck Creek's SaaS leadership and represent a next step in the provider’s maturity

/EIN News/ -- Boston, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today that it is has introduced a new operational tool for its SaaS customers licensing Duck Creek Policy, Billing, Rating, Claims, Insights, and Producer, the OnDemand Control Hub. The Control Hub is a web interface that enhances carrier IT Operations teams’ abilities to deploy, monitor, and control all their Duck Creek SaaS applications through an intuitive, web-based portal. Within Control Hub, carriers can manage access, roles and permissions for test environment users, control the schedule of their configuration and data updates into production, and view system availability and system health check dashboards, as well as other operational metrics.

OnDemand is Duck Creek’s cloud-based, evergreen SaaS solution for all Duck Creek applications, providing all the services, support, and computing resources carriers need. By combining Duck Creek’s P&C applications and content, the Duck Creek Platform’s low-code configuration tools and open architecture, and SaaS delivery, insurers gain the ability for everyone in their organizations to be more productive and self-reliant in their roles, empowered to move faster, and better positioned to provide a new standard of coverage and experiences that today’s customers expect.

“IAT’s production support team has been using the OnDemand Control Hub during its pilot phase, and we have found the system to be easy to use. Simply put - Control Hub is enabling our DevOps process to be significantly more productive,” said Sean Ferrigan, IT Manager at IAT Insurance Group. "As we continue to grow our business, having quick access to environment statuses and system usage metrics helps get everyone on the same page. Furthermore, the ability to control timing of data updates and get immediate feedback on their success has been very useful and has reduced our reliance on Duck Creek for support, while at the same time reducing the amount of time and effort required by our IT teams.”

“Even in a SaaS model, there are certain tasks that fall on carrier IT teams,” said Tom Carroll, Director of Product Management for SaaS at Duck Creek Technologies. He continued, “With the OnDemand Control Hub, we’re automating both the repetitive and redundant, and some ad-hoc IT tasks, packaging them up together, as well as providing more transparency and visibility into core system applications. The result is that carriers can take action on their own terms and with even more speed than before, and use that time gained back to refocus on innovating.”

“Core system providers are maturing their offerings to put the control of key features such as test user administration into the hands of insurers, while also giving them visibility into the availability of all environments and usage of the applications,” said Karen Furtado, Partner at Strategy Meets Action. “Web-based interfaces such as Duck Creek’s OnDemand Control Hub reflect the next stage of SaaS maturity of core system vendors, and provide the tools needed to help insurers operate more efficiently while having more freedom to do things on their own timelines.”

As Duck Creek continues to scale up their SaaS customer base, the company will continue to invest in the OnDemand Control Hub, providing both support for additional Duck Creek applications, as well as providing additional functionality that will aid their customers in maintaining their existing systems over time and setting them up for success to always be ready to focus on their big strategic initiatives.

About IAT Insurance:

Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the past three years, IAT Insurance Group is a privately owned, specialty insurance company providing property, casualty and surety products for niche markets. IAT goes to market through eight business units – Commercial Transportation, Specialty, Programs, Inland Marine, Excess Casualty Mid-Market, Reinsurance, Surety and Management Liability. The IAT Insurance Group companies are rated A- Excellent by A.M. Best. Connect with IAT Insurance Group on LinkedIn and learn more about the company at iatinsurancegroup.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

