BCN Teams with Sandler Partners to Expand Channel Reach

Sandler's Technology Partners can now offer the entire BCN portfolio of solutions including BCN Cloud Voice

/EIN News/ -- Morristown, NJ, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCN, a leading provider of voice, data, cloud, and wireless technology solutions has teamed with Sandler Partners to offer the BCN portfolio of solutions to its growing network of technology sales partners across North America.

Sandler’s technology partners can now engage BCN to design and deploy entire, truly customized solutions based on a portfolio of more than 75 network and technology providers. With a focus on multi-location businesses across many industries, BCN delivers consolidated monthly billing, one point of contact, and an experience second to none.

“We are excited to offer our technology partners the power of BCN to deliver nationwide multi-product, multi-carrier technology solutions designed for today’s needs and optimized to address tomorrow’s opportunities,” commented Justin Marano, SVP of Sales, East at Sandler Partners. "BCN consistently delivers on their commitments and brings the kind of accessibility and responsiveness our partners want and deserve."

“BCN is honored to be a part of Sandler Partner’s robust portfolio of market-leading solutions. Their longstanding reputation for exceptional partner enablement complements BCN’s commitment to the partner and customer experience. Together, our teams are positioned to succeed in delivering unique, high-quality technology solutions,” said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Partner Development.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we’ve expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

