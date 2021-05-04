Schneider National, Inc. announces participation in upcoming virtual conferences

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, Wis., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference II: Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

BofA Securities Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference: Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Mark Rourke, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Bruffett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 2:40 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Webcasts for these events may be available and located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com). A replay of each fireside chat will be available for a limited time following the conference.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

