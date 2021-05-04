Trex Commercial Products’ Railing “Steels” the Show at Dickies Arena

Custom architectural railings recognized by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC)

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joining the ranks of the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis and Chicago’s Willis Tower, Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas, has earned national recognition by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) as one of the year’s most innovative commercial projects. The multi-purpose arena was among just 10 projects from across the country chosen to receive a 2021 Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structure Steel (IDEAS2) Award, the steel industry’s top design honor. Earning special recognition by the judges were the architectural railings custom-engineered for the arena by Trex Commercial Products.



The new crown jewel of Ft. Worth, Dickies Arena is a 750,000-square-foot facility featuring more than 14,000 linear feet of custom architectural railing, including picket, cable, guardrail, glass railing and LED handrail. Touted by judges as an “integral and expressive part” of the venue’s design, the railings enhance the accessibility, safety and overall fan experience both inside and outside the arena.

“Dickies is truly a one-of-a-kind facility boasting the latest in design and building innovation,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems. “To have our work highlighted by the judges of this prestigious awards program is tremendously rewarding and a testament to our team’s ability to create products that standout while embracing and enhancing the distinct aesthetics of a venue.”

Trex Commercial Products engineered railings, friezes and grillwork panels to complement the stunning art deco architecture of Dickies Arena. Mixing elegance with signature Southwestern flair, iconic prairie motifs are incorporated in the metalwork and guardrails throughout the concourse areas to harmonize with the Texas grass motifs in the floor coverings. Tensiline™ railing with stainless steel cables is used in front of fan seating areas to optimize sightlines, while Griprail™ provides a sturdy graspable metal handrail in between aisles. Adding to the upscale décor of the North Club, curved post guardrail with glass panel inserts offers unobstructed views of the action on the field below.

Among the many architectural highlights of Dickies Arena are four spiral staircases in distinctive octagonal, circular and helical designs. The Trex Commercial Products team utilized 3D laser scanning technology to fabricate guardrails to the unique dimensions of each staircase and deliver impressive, European-inspired, floor-to-ceiling views.

Complementing the building’s art deco exterior are bi-color painted guardrails flanking the pedestrian bridge, which connects the arena to the garage. LED handrails on exterior stairs add a touch of modern ambiance to the building while enhancing safety.

“Steel is our go-to material for a high-traffic, 14,000-capacity venue like Dickies Arena because of its durability, flexibility, minimal maintenance and aesthetics,” noted Rygielski Preston. “Because steel is so versatile, we were able to work with the architects to not only realize their design visions, but to bring those visions to life with products that are also durable, sustainable and code-compliant.”

Sponsored by the AISC since 1960, the IDEAS² Award program recognizes projects that illustrate the exciting possibilities of building with structural steel. Past winners include such enduring landmarks as the One World Trade Center in New York, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and Chicago’s Willis Tower. Dickies Arena and all of this year’s IDEAS² Award winners will be featured in the May 2021 issue of Modern Steel Construction magazine.

For more information about Trex Commercial Products, please visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, while building an industry-leading reputation for quality and customer service. Based in Minneapolis, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. is a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. To learn more, visit https://www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies . Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Claire Vartabedian

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

cvartabedian@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7094bce-ae97-4bc0-a8b8-3bd70feee484