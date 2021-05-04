UPPTHERA and ComInnex sign research collaboration for the development of novel Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera candidates

/EIN News/ -- BUDAPEST, Hungary and SEOUL, South Korea, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPPTHERA, a pharmaceutical venture company aiming for new drugs based on targeted protein degradation (TPD) technology and ComInnex, a specialist chemistry group with expertise in the design and synthesis of small molecules for drug discovering will accelerate the development of new proteolysis targeting chimeras (commonly known as PROTAC) or Molecular Glues. Within the framework of the collaboration, UPPTHERA and ComInnex will co-verify a number of potential novel E3 ligase ligands which have been designed by ComInnex and co-develop TPD chimera molecules to which the novel E3 ligase ligands will be applied. After that, UPPTHERA will manage downstream development (pre-clinical & clinical trials) of the Targeted Protein Degradation pipeline. The chemistry and biology assays will be developed and performed by UPPTHERA whilst ComInnex will perform all chemistry aspects of synthesis, optimization and scale up.

Under the terms of the collaboration, the companies will share ownership of the projects and cover their own costs of development.

"ComInnex and UPPTHERA are both young and enterprising companies so it makes sense to collaborate in this way to fast track our programs and our experiences in order to bring novel drugs to market,” observed Alex Drijver, CEO of ComInnex. "At UPPTHERA we have developed a platform for the identification of new E3 Ligases and our collaboration with ComInnex will allow expansion of novel E3 ligase ligands, which is a key bottleneck in targeted protein degradation drug discovery,” added SiWoo Choi, Founder and CEO of UPPTHERA.

About UPPTHERA Inc.

UPPTHERA is a pharmaceutical venture company headquartered in Songdo, South Korea. UPPTHERA aims to use Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) modality to solve unmet needs which have not been solved by traditional drug modalities. UPPTHERA’s pipeline is initially focused on, lung cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and hematologic cancers. UPPTHERA also uses its proprietary E3 ligase platform to design TPD molecules to degrade the disease-causing proteins on the ER membrane.

About ComInnex

ComInnex is a synthetic chemistry group passionate about small molecule design and synthesis. Based in Budapest, Hungary, ComInnex supports early-stage drug discovery through a range of products and services, focusing on the latest technologies and adapting to new and emerging trends. The ComInnex platform and toolkit enables rapid design and validation of novel E3 ligase ligands and linkers for targeted protein degradation to accelerate research projects in this area.

