TIPS ON PARENTING BY NOTED NEW YORK CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST HARRIS STRATYNER, PH.D

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021
Couples who have now become parents and are raising youngsters have the most difficult job in the world. Parents must maintain and teach boundaries, while at the same time being approachable. What a difficult task it is trying to let your tween or teen know that you are their parent not their buddy, but that you love them and that they can come to you with any problems they might be having. That does not mean they will not be corrected, but it does mean they will be treated with love and kindness and understanding as well.
“Parenting should start early by teaching children responsibility,” says New York Psychologist Harris Stratyner Ph.D “Parents should inculcate responsibility in their children in order to avoid consequences in behaviors that lead to trouble- acting out by failing in school, hanging out with the “wrong crowd” of friends or even engaging in the use of alcohol and drugs.”
Adolescence is a time of change. The cerebral cortex is developing, hormones are percolating, and curiosity is the outcome. Youngsters actually want rules and regulations. Study after study demonstrates that effective parents know when to say ‘yes’ and perhaps, more importantly, when to say ‘no’.
“Parents can read many books and blogs, but they ultimately have to find what resonates with them. Again, the principle of instructing responsibility is vital - it is based on "trust" which the Pulitzer prize winning author Erick Erickson wrote about over sixty 60 years ago in, "Childhood and Society." Erickson noted that without trust, a burgeoning youngster never develops hope,” states Dr. Stratyner.
Adolescents are learning - they have no roadmap! They rely on friends who are just as lost as they are, as well as misleading Internet postings.
“Perhaps the most important concept a parent can abide by to is stay in touch with their tweens and teens,” added Dr. Stratyner. “Ask plenty of questions and set rules. You run your household - you would not let a 12 or 13 year old drive so why would you trust them to tell you they are sleeping over at a friend’s house who you never met and, "their parents will be home..." Make phone calls, set rules and regulations, discuss your reasoning, but remember it is your reasoning and you will stick to your reasoning - your rules. Anger gets you nowhere - but boundaries get you everywhere.”
Remember the old adage, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," it became a cliché because it made good old fashioned sense!
About Harris Stratyner Ph.D.
Dr. Stratyner who has offices on the Upper East Side in Manhattan and in Westchester County is also a Clinical Associate Professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He is a contributing author to the PDR Guide to Pediatric & Adolescent Mental Health. Dr. Stratyner developed the technique, "Carefrontation" which is a treatment approach for addicted individuals and people with co-occurring disorders that advocates for treating every patient with respect and dignity–no shaming or blaming–but does hold people responsible for dealing with one's own addiction or mental health condition.
