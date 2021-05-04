Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,553 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-13 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – Violation found

In two complaints respectively relating to meetings held on November 10, 2020 and December 5, 2020, the Complainant alleged that the Scituate School Committee violated the OMA at each meeting because the agenda item titled "Consent Agenda, 1. Meeting Minutes, 2. Bills, 3. Correspondence" failed to properly indicate the nature of the business to be discussed at the meetings. In response, the Committee argued that it had posted supporting documents related to this agenda item on ClerkBase. The supporting documents, however, were not posted on the Secretary of State's website. We found that the Committee violated the OMA. We did not find these violations to be willful or knowing, however, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in these circumstances. VIOLATION FOUND.

You just read:

OM 21-13 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – Violation found

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.