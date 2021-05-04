Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 21-15 Keep Metacomet Green! v. East Providence City Council – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Council failed to file its approved minutes on the Secretary of State's website for 14 meetings within 35-days of each of those meetings. Based upon the record before is, including the Council's concessions, this Office determined that the Council did not file its minutes with the Secretary of State within the timeframe required by the OMA for all 14 of the subject meetings. Because the Council did file all outstanding minutes with the Secretary of State prior to the issuance of this finding, we did not find injunctive relief appropriate. Nor were we presented with evidence of a willful or knowing violation. The Council represented that the violations were due to staffing issues related to COVID-19 and that it had taken remedial measures to address the issue going forward. VIOLATION FOUND

