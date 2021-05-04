PR 21-04 Lyssikatos v. City of Pawtucket – No violation

Complainant alleged the City violated the APRA when it redacted firearm serial numbers in the documents it produced without citing a valid APRA exemption for those redactions. Based on the record before us, we determined that the City's initial response to the Complainant generally tracked the language of Exemptions (A)(i)(b) and/or (D)(c) and thus did not violate the APRA. We also found it unnecessary for us to consider whether the City violated the APRA when it redacted the records because it was undisputed that the Complainant is now in possession of the un-redacted serial numbers.