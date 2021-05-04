Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair Announces the Return of Its U.S. and U.K. In-Person Fairs Beginning Summer 2021

Following the postponement of last year’s in-person fairs, the international artist fair will resume its live events with updated ‘safer fair’ protocol and an extended virtual platform

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced the return of its in-person fairs. The first 2021 in-real-life (IRL) fair was hosted this past March in Sydney, Australia, and saw record-breaking onsite visitor numbers and onsite sales -- highlighted by positive consumer sentiment toward safely returning to IRL events. The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing new safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment. This will include a timed ticketing system to limit capacity, enhanced cleanliness protocols and contactless payments. The U.S. schedule will begin in June 2021 with the Los Angeles edition.



As The Other Art Fair welcomes back its live fairs, the Virtual Editions will continue as an extension of the IRL fair experience, expanding each local event’s reach to a global audience.

The Other Art Fair’s Summer 2021 In-Person Fair Schedule:

Los Angeles: June 24-27

London: July 1-4

Brooklyn: July 22-25

“We are pleased to announce our summer live fair schedule, reuniting our dedicated artists and visitors who are eager to reconnect in-person,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “The programming for events this year will be unlike any before, with innovative activations and new local partners, bringing to life the energy and community our visitors and artists have come to expect from The Other Art Fair, while continuing to launch immersive new programming through our virtual reality platform.”

Added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, “The Other Art Fair has been a beacon for both independent artists and art lovers alike to connect in unique and highly experiential ways. We’re thrilled to be reintroducing in-real-life events while also leveraging the exciting new VR platform to continue to drive innovation in the art fair space.”

To learn more about The Other Art Fair visit: https://www.theotherartfair.com/

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers both through in-person events and online. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

