Medolife Rx Announces Historic Product Registration in Dominican Republic Enabling Escozine to Be Sold Throughout Latin America as Natural Alternative Cancer Medicine

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today the Company has renewed a product registration certificate for its lead drug candidate Escozine® from the Ministry of Health in the Dominican Republic (DR). The registration enables Escozine® to be prescribed as a natural bioactive alternative medicine to be used in cancer treatments as well as a treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus, after Medolife performed a safety and efficacy study on COVID-19. This registration in the DR through in-place trade agreements opens the door for distribution and sales in most of Latin America.



The registration was renewed after the Company provided study data on the efficacy of Escozine® in assisting cancer treatments of various kinds including common types of cancer such as breast, prostate, lung, and some uncommon forms of cancer such as bladder and ovarian. The registration allows for Escozine® to be marketed as a bioactive alternative cancer medicine across the DR and most other countries in Latin America, where the burden of cancer and mortality rates are among the highest in the world. Latin America has a combined population of over 400 million people with over one million diagnosed with cancer annually, let alone those being treated for ongoing cancer-related issues. With this registration, the Company is able to negotiate distribution agreements with pharmaceutical chains and distributors throughout Latin America to bring Escozine® to this in-need population. The Company also plans to negotiate with the government in the DR for the purchase of Escozine® for use as a treatment for COVID-19.

The Company has compiled large amounts of clinical data validating Escozine’s ability to not only improve quality of life in cancer patients, but also its potential ability to kill cancer cells, as shown in numerous pre-clinical and clinical studies on various forms of cancer that led to this historic registration. Medical professionals in the DR have embraced the use of Escozine® in cancer treatment regimens for some time now, including one providing a full recommendation on the drug’s cancer-fighting and quality-of-life improving attributes.

“This registration not only validates Escozine® as a cancer therapeutic but creates an unbelievable revenue generation opportunity for our company in that the product can be off-label prescribed for treatment of COVID-19 patients as a supportive therapy where vaccination progression has been slow,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “Through free trade agreements, we will be able to market Escozine to one of the largest populations in the world. Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide and estimates have shown between four and five percent of humans will develop cancer in their lifetime. It is our mission to reach these patients with our polarized drug Escozine and improve their quality of life while helping to fight the cancer itself, and we are now registered to do so.”

Medolife has been researching Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology, as a potential treatment for cancer as well as COVID-19 in parallel clinical research programs in both the United States and the DR. The Company has completed numerous safety and efficacy studies on the drug and recently announced that it has filed its final data set with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing on Escozine®. The Company is in the process of registration for medical ethics committee approval to conduct double-blind placebo human studies on Escozine®, which would mark a substantial step forward in Escozine’s path toward worldwide registration and adoption.

“Beyond the massive opportunity this registration creates, when working with regulatory bodies in both the United States and abroad, having an approved product that is being administrated to large populations such as what we are doing with Escozine in Latin America, can provide an expedited path to approval in other countries. This was an important and momentous step for us and only positions Escozine and Medolife for further success,” Mikaelian added.

The DR is home to Medolife’s “first-of-its-kind” scorpion reservation, where the Company is able to safely and humanely cultivate the scorpions needed to produce the peptides that are used in the manufacturing of Escozine®. Recently, the Company has been expanding the reservation and preparing to increase capacity in order to meet the demand driven by this registration and others in the future.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

