PSYC Provides an Update on Its Investment into The Conscious Fund

/EIN News/ -- LAKE OSWEGO,OR, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global Trac” “PSYC” or the “Company”) the first publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the Company’s investment in The Conscious Fund (the “Fund”), an early-stage venture capital fund focused on the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics.



This January, the Company completed its initial investment into the Fund via their private placement memorandum made available to qualified investors. And, in the few short months since completing their initial investment, the Company contends that the Fund has added significant value to its impressive portfolio of early-stage companies involved within the medicinal psychedelics industry.

A few highlights of note are the addition of Wesana Health Inc. to the Fund’s portfolio, a life sciences company focused on developing solutions for traumatic brain injury and led by ex-NHL enforcer and 2x Stanley Cup winner, Daniel Carcillo. Last month, Wesana Health announced the closing of their oversubscribed private placement in the amount of CAD $16.1 million which, in addition to the Fund, included investments from Ambria Capital, LLC and George Steinbrenner IV.

Additionally, the Fund has also added April 19 Discovery, Inc., a psychedelic AI-focused company into its portfolio and which the Fund contends is already demonstrating profitability.

And furthermore, ATAI Life Sciences, Albert Labs, and MagicMed Industries, each continue to make significant progress with their respective go-public strategies and appear to be on track to potentially enter the public markets in the very near future.

When asked about the significance of the Fund’s progress from a value perspective for PSYC, Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores, said the following:

“Our decision to position PSYC as early investors in the Fund was positively strategic. Fueled by the sound business acumen and dedication of its Co-Founding Partners, we recognized the value of the portfolio they were assembling and the potential many of these companies have in terms of becoming leaders in an industry which, according to Data Bridge Market Research, is expected to grow to $6.85 billion-dollars by 2027. The growing amount of interest and excitement many of these companies are seeing from the public market and investment communities, in my opinion, lends to the long-term value potential I see in this investment and what it can hopefully deliver to PSYC and our shareholders in the years to come.”

“We are very grateful to count on the continued support of David and rest of the Global Trac team,” said Michael Hoyos, The Conscious Fund Co-Founding Partner - Americas. “As we continue building out the Fund’s media strategy, we feel lucky to have Global Trac’s world-class expertise behind us; the Psychedelic Spotlight platform in particular has been a fantastic resource to leverage. Jill Ettinger and her team have been a dream to work with and we look forward to more collaboration in the future!”

