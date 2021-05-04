OSS to Present at Oppenheimer’s 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on May 12, 2021

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to participate at Oppenheimer’s 6th Annual Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually on May 11-12, 2021.



The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings between institutional investors and more than 50 emerging companies from the technology, industrial growth, and consumer sectors.

Company CEO David Raun will be joined by CFO John Morrison and chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison, for investor meetings to be held on Wednesday, May 12.

They will discuss the company’s focus on AI Transportables™, an emerging segment of its high-performance, ruggedized edge computing business. The edge computing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37% to $43.4 billion by 2027.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, contact your Oppenheimer & Co. representative. For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a leading global full-service brokerage and investment bank that has, for more than 130 years, provided clients with the financial expertise and insight to help them achieve their goals. Oppenheimer’s proud tradition of providing innovative, customized solutions to clients sets it apart from its competitors. Oppenheimer believes in independent thinking that leads to innovative strategies tailored to its clients’ needs. For more information, visit www.oppenheimer.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable™ edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.



Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact