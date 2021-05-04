Shape Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all, today announced two abstracts have been accepted for digital presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 24th Annual Meeting, taking place virtually May 11-14, 2021.



The presentations will showcase the potential of ShapeTX’s AAVidTM platform to screen massively diverse variant libraries of AAV capsids in non-human primates to identify biologically-selected variants with enhanced tissue tropism. The data will also highlight the power of ShapeTX’s RNAfixTM-HTS platform to generate and scan large libraries of guide RNAs with a wide range of natural and predicted secondary structures that can promote specific and efficient endogenous ADAR editing.

The presentations are listed below and the full abstracts are available on the ASGCT meeting website. All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET).

AAVidTM: A Platform for Intelligently Engineering AAV Capsids from Massively Diverse Libraries

Abstract number: 303

Session: AAV Vectors – Virology and Vectorology

Date and time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Deep Screening of Guide RNAs Enables Therapeutic RNA Editing with Endogenous ADAR

Abstract number: 379

Session: Gene Targeting and Gene Correction

Date and time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

About Shape Therapeutics Inc

Shape Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing breakthrough technologies to enable gene therapy for all. ShapeTX gene therapy platform comprises RNAskipTM, RNAfixTM, RNAswitch payload technologies, next-generation tissue-specific AAVidTM delivery technology, and SquareBio, a solution for scalable gene therapy manufacturing based on industrialization of human stable cell lines. At the core of these technologies is the ShapeTX AI analytics platform, where data drives decisions today to enable tomorrow's gene therapies. ShapeTX is committed to data-driven scientific advancement, passionate people, and a mission of providing lifelong cures to patients. Shape Life!

