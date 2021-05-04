Bright Mountain Subsidiary Wild Sky Media Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Engagement Metrics

/EIN News/ -- Average Views Per User 145% Higher Than Competitors

Boca Raton, FL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM), an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, today announced that is publishing division, Wild Sky Media, received record breaking engagement numbers for the first quarter of 2021 from Comscore, a media measurement and analytics company that provides marketing data and analytics to industry participants.

Across its family of websites, Wild Sky Media average time spent per user on sites was an impressive 3.9 minutes for the first quarter of 2021, topping an average of 2.3 minutes among its six closest competitors, or 70% additional time on site. The average views per user was 7.1, a significant 145% improvement as compared to an average of 2.9 views among its six closest competitors.

“Our engagement metrics demonstrate the effectiveness of our team by measuring audience time on our sites and number of views over time,” said Emily Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Wild Sky Media, a division of Bright Mountain Media. “In the first quarter, our Comscore numbers revealed that while most of our competitors lose engagement after 2 minutes, sometimes even after a minute, our audience engages with our content to a much higher degree – an impressive feat in the digital content world. Additionally, average views per user is far above competitors’ numbers, with our audience’s average views at 7.1, while the closest competitor is at just about 5 views per user.”

“We are proud of the team at Wild Sky Media, and these metrics are a testament to the hard work and dedication they are doing in creating unique, engaging content that speaks to their audience,” said Kip Speyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. “High user engagement and views are a strong correlator to revenue growth, with additional time and clicks to serve and display ads to our users.”

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The Company’s publishing division, led by Wild Sky Media, offers significant global reach through hyper-engaging content and multicultural audiences, reaching over 230 million users monthly as it tells the unique stories of our most diverse generation. The Company’s robust portfolio of websites includes Mom.com, CafeMom, LittleThings, MamásLatinas and many more. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes, ” and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions., and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bright Mountain Media, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

