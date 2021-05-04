InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring Paul Duffy, President of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Paul Duffy, President of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF).

During the interview, Duffy explains how the company’s technology uses your smartphone to “augment” your view by superimposing a hologram into your physical location.

“What makes us different is that we put augmented reality into everything that we do. AR is the ability to take photorealistic objects – it could be people, products or places – and superimpose them using your smartphone,” Duffy said. “So, as you view your phone over a location you can conjure up a hologram and literally augment the reality of that space. If you want to view a vacuum cleaner, you could literally press a button on our website, and it will conjure up through your browser that particular vacuum as a hologram. You can pinch it, zoom it, rotate it, put it in your closet and take a selfie to send to your partner and say, ‘That’s the one we want to buy.’ AR is very useful in converting online shoppers into buyers.”

Duffy emphasized that e-commerce is not the company’s only application for AR technology. Nextech AR Solutions has additional lines of business.

“We also use AR with a virtual experience platform. With COVID, most events have gone virtual to some degree. Our Digital Experience Platform lets you beam in a speaker during a virtual event as a hologram into your home or office,” he explained. “In January, we launched the AR Ad Network. The digital ad space is a thriving industry. Because we have our e-comm business, we know a lot of customers visit our website through these AR ads. We put AR 3D ads out into the wild, and we notice an enormous click-through rate, which is wonderful for increasing conversions for our clients.”

The company expects the wider availability and adoption of 5G mobile phone networks to be a boost for its business lines.

“The world of 5G is coming fast. If you think about everything we do as a business, it only gets better when it runs in 5G, which is 10 to 100 times faster than current speeds. The enablement of that bandwidth for the type of experiences that you can produce and deliver and then track and measure is just phenomenal.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Paul Duffy, President of Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF), to learn about the company’s rapid revenue growth and its management team staffed by executives who formerly worked at leading tech companies like SAP, Microsoft and IBM.

To hear the whole interview and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com