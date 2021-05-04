IT Glue and TruMethods Join to Become MSP Vendor Powerhouse

Acquisition of TruMethods by IT documentation leader stemmed from vCIO integration between myITprocess and IT Glue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MOORSETOWN, N.J., May 04, 2021 -- IT Glue™, a Kaseya company and the industry standard for automated IT documentation, today announced the acquisition of TruMethods, the MSP industry's leading business transformation organization. The acquisition is the culmination of work between the companies to integrate myITprocess™ with IT Glue, and deliver the most powerful, high-value virtual CIO (vCIO) software platform to allow MSPs to build more strategic relationships with their customers.



“As MSPs mature, a vCIO offering will become a must-have capability in their arsenal,” said Nadir Merchant, CTO and general manager, IT Glue. “Ninety-five percent of myITprocess users use IT Glue, which demonstrates just how well our products go hand-in-hand. As we worked on this integration, it became clear that we could do so much more for the MSP community by going beyond just the technology. This acquisition is a milestone for our industry as Gary Pica – a legend in the MSP space – and his team join forces with IT Glue to take MSPs to even greater heights.”

myITprocess is the industry’s leading vCIO solution that enables MSPs to deliver world-class technical services through a proactive, repeatable process. MSPs use myITprocess to quickly analyze clients’ technical environments, establish their IT standards, make business recommendations, track client feedback, and develop custom, strategic roadmaps specific to each client. Together with IT Glue, MSPs have a one-two punch that synchronizes all their IT Glue configurations and assets within myITprocess. In doing so, documentation details are seamlessly updated within myITprocess to accurately guide client quarterly business reviews that open the doors to new projects, new sources of revenue and stronger client relationships.

“Bringing myITprocess and IT Glue together was a natural fit,” said Gary Pica, founder and president, TruMethods. “When I founded TruMethods over a decade ago, my goal was to make life easier for MSP owners and that is what we’ve done here by combining our technologies. The inherent synergies between our two industry leading products deliver unparalleled knowledge sharing, efficiency and profitability that MSPs cannot ignore. My mission has always been to help MSPs succeed by delighting their customers and that is what this integration delivers. This new era for TruMethods as part of the IT Glue family puts us in an even better position to help more MSPs reach their full potential.”

“The MSP community is indebted to Gary for the incredible work he’s done throughout his career,” said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. “The training, peer group and software he and his team have built have completely changed the way MSPs transform their business. Kaseya and IT Glue are committed to doing what’s right for the MSP industry. I can’t think of a better way to do that than by enabling TruMethods and Gary to reach even more MSPs around the world with their unmatched knowledge, independence, expertise and services.”

TruMethods and its peer groups will continue to be led by Gary Pica and his team from the company’s offices in New Jersey.

For more information on the myITprocess and IT Glue integration visit: www.itglue.com/myitprocess.

About TruMethods

TruMethods is a business transformation organization launched in 2009 by industry leader Gary Pica. Gary started TruMethods with the purpose of sharing a proven framework to help MSPs achieve more recurring revenue sales and industry leading profitability. TruMethods combines training, community, software, and peer to help MSPs reach world-class results. The FormulaWon coaching program, vCIO software - myITprocess, and world-class peer group TruPeer are changing the way MSPs operate. Nearly 20% of the Channel Futures 501 are powered by the TruMethods Framework. For more information, visit www.trumethods.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is the leading provider of simple and secure IT documentation for IT professionals around the globe. Our solution empowers IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner. Critical information is stored securely and easily accessed by those who need it, whenever they need it. Based in Vancouver, Canada, IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

