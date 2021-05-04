EDAP TMS SA to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Company to host conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, May 4, 2021 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the markets close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday , May 12 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Passcode: 13718852

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144433

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

