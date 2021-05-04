Signal Improvement Project in Union City, Erie County to Start Soon

​Work will start later this month on a project to improvement three intersections on Route 6/Route 8 (Main Street) in Borough of Union City, Erie County.

The project will include the replacement of the existing traffic signals with modern equipment at the three intersections in Union City, including the following:

South Main Street, Concord Street (Route 2010) and Second Avenue;

North Main Street and High Street (Route 2008); and

North Main Street and Market Street (Route 2032).

New signal timings for better traffic flow and radius improvements to help larger vehicles maneuver through turns will also be implemented. Work will also include the construction of pedestrian curb ramps, upgraded signs, and pavement markings.

Work is expected to start May 17, 2021, weather permitting, and will be completed by late August 2021.

The contractor is Bruce & Merrilees Electric Co. of New Castle, PA. The contract cost is $1,077,028, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

