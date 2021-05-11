BostonSight® Elects Dr. Howard Purcell and Mr. Ron Remy to Board of Directors
Expertise will help drive BostonSight’s mission
BostonSight will benefit from Dr. Purcell's and Mr. Remy's wealth of experience in private practice, academia, the optometric industry, and technology management.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit eye healthcare organization and research center dedicated to saving sight and improving quality of life for patients, announced today they have elected Dr. Howard Purcell and Mr. Ron Remy to the BostonSight Board of Directors.
— Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO
Dr. Purcell is the current President and CEO of the New England College of Optometry (NECO). Dr. Purcell began his optometric career in a group optometric practice. In 1991, he joined the faculty of Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry, where he was a principal in the development of the Department of Cornea and Contact Lenses. Dr. Purcell has also served as the Senior Vice President, Customer Development for Essilor of America and Senior Director of Professional Affairs for Johnson & Johnson Vision Care. He is a Diplomate in the Cornea and Contact Lens Section of the American Academy of Optometry and a graduate of NECO.
Mr. Remy is Chief Executive Officer at Mobile Heartbeat, a software company that improves clinical collaboration by connecting patients’ care teams through a single, unified platform. Mr. Remy has more than 20 years of technology management and leadership experience. He has served as President and CEO of Auspice Corporation, and Chief Operating Officer of Modiv Media and BioMed 20/20 Technologies. He began his career as a systems engineer for Sun Microsystems. He holds a BS in electrical engineering from Brown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Purcell and Mr. Remy to the Board,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight President and CEO. “BostonSight will benefit from their wealth of experience in private practice, academia, the optometric industry, and technology management.”
About BostonSight®
Founded in 1992, the Needham, MA, Center of Excellence includes a clinic, research center, state-of-the-art FDA-certified and ISO-compliant manufacturing lab, and patient and family support center. BostonSight PROSE™ Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. Eye care practitioners achieve a simple, effective scleral lens fit that provides optimal vision and comfort for patients while attaining long-term eye health. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India. BostonSight envisions a world where no one suffers loss of sight from corneal irregularities or ocular surface disease. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org.
