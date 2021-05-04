Janine Bridgeford of The Bridgeford Group to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GLENDALE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are all unique in some way. How can we be more of that uniqueness every day?

According to Janine Bridgeford, connecting with and nourishing the real version of ourselves inside leads to increased happiness and performance. The more we can be that person, the more we are able to accomplish with ease and joy and share our contribution with the world.

Janine is the founder of The Bridgeford Group where she uses various coaching methods that encourage clients to recognize and live true to their inner most calling in the way only they can.

“I’m focused on empowering people,” says Janine, “helping them rediscover what their essence is and how they want to bring that into everything they do. We can be a more powerful force for positive change in the world by contributing what we’re meant to contribute.”

The approach Janine uses with her clients is rooted in Positive Intelligence, developed by Shirzad Chamine, a Professor at Stanford University.

“It's a combination of neuroscience, performance science and positive and cognitive psychology that focuses on building our mental fitness muscles” explains Janine. “We learn to identify unhelpful, negative invisible characters in our mind like the pleaser, victim, controller, avoider, etc. that hold us back and cause us to feel all our negative emotions. Through brief and focused exercises during the day we can strengthen the parts of our brain Shirzad refers to as our Sage brain. This gives us access to all our super powers like empathy, curiosity, creativity and getting into laser focused action when we need to. We feel confident, in the zone, accomplished, content and happy.”

Words hold power. They allow us to create, build, shape or doubt, diminish and destroy. Inspired by a key note by Sara Esther Crispe about the power of writing, Janine started her blog “Conversations At Play”. “Having never written in the public domain, especially as English is not my mother tongue, Conversations At Play is where I push past my doubts or need to be perfect or please others. It played a big role in rediscovering the joy in my life by expressing myself without judgement. And, it’s a lot of fun!”

