Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 3, 2021.

A total of 126,544,736 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 69.61% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name
Votes by
Proxy For 		Votes by
Proxy
Withheld
Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For

Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 108,522,429 10,679,160 91.04% 8.96%
Robert Gayton 108,535,097 10,666,492 91.05% 8.95%
Sidney Robinson 108,532,429 10,669,160 91.05% 8.95%
Alberto Salas 108,525,231 10,676,358 91.04% 8.96%
George Ireland 108,535,397 10,666,192 91.05% 8.95%
Aurora Davidson 119,067,731 133,858 99.89% 0.11%
Michael Luzich 118,672,286 529,303 99.56% 0.44%

In addition, the ordinary resolution approving all unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved with 71.31% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution, and the ordinary resolution reconfirming the Company's shareholder rights plan was approved with 89.38% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Detailed voting results for the 2021 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:        

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell        
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessLLC.com

