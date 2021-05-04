Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Opening of Psychedelic-Enhanced Therapy Center in Houston; Locations of Next 5 Field Trip Health Centers

The opening in Houston’s River Oaks District is Field Trip’s first location in Texas with construction commencing in other U.S. and Canadian cities

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today the opening of its fifth location in the United States in the city of Houston, TX. Located in the River Oaks District, the Houston location is the second Field Trip Health center to open this year.



Field Trip also announced that it has entered into leases and has commenced, or will soon commence, construction to build Field Trip Health centers in San Diego, CA, San Carlos, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington DC and Fredericton, NB.

With the opening of the Houston location and the construction of five new locations, Field Trip continues to demonstrate itself as a leader in the emerging psychedelic therapy industry. Many peer-reviewed studies have shown the efficacy and safety of psychedelic-enhanced therapies as powerful and effective treatments for mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and PTSD, as well as to promote mental and emotional health and well-being. In addition, according to new research from the New England Journal of Medicine , there is evidence indicating that psychedelic substances boost divergent thinking and creative ability in the long term.

“Every week, new evidence about the safety and efficacy of psychedelic therapies is being published. The academic data matches closely with what we are seeing in our Field Trip Health centers -- that psychedelic-assisted therapy is a safe and effective treatment for depression, anxiety and other mental health challenges,” commented Dr. Ben Medrano, Field Trip’s Senior Vice President and U.S. Medical Director. “It is great to see academic journals like The New England Journal of Medicine as well as former Governor Rick Perry adding their voices to the conversation.”

Field Trip’s integrated treatment programs are medically supervised and utilize ketamine (a legal, dissociative psychedelic molecule) in conjunction with psychotherapy, mindfulness, and self-care. This step-by-step approach all takes place in a controlled and comfortable, spa-like environment that in itself promotes healing. Each Field Trip Health center is designed to promote healing and provide people with a calming space before, during, and after treatment, and Houston is no different. A great deal of consideration and thought also goes into making each Field Trip Health center suited for the community it serves. The design of the Houston location was heavily influenced by its local aesthetic, honoring Houston's charm. It features southwestern inspired rugs, soft recycled leather couches, a beautiful moss wall, and most notably a zen rock box stretching almost the entire length of the hallway. With seven treatment rooms, a large group therapy room and a beautiful light-filled integration lounge, the Houston location is calm, bright and inviting. Each treatment room features custom photography of clouds taken all over the world, included to provide a relaxing atmosphere and to allow the mind to drift into a peaceful quiet space.

Hannan Fleiman, Field Trip’s President, added: “With the opening of our Houston location, as well as the construction of five new Field Trip Health locations across North America, we continue to execute against our strategy and business objectives to be the recognized leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. But our work is motivated by more than just business considerations. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we face a new emergency in addressing the mental and emotional health implications of the last year. Psychedelic-assisted therapies are poised to play an integral role in responding to this new challenge, and Field Trip will be there to provide the infrastructure to make that possible.”

The address for the Houston clinic is 4310 Westheimer Road, Suite 220 Houston TX 77027 and patients can book a consultation by phone (1-888-519-6016), email (houston@fieldtriphealth.com) or online at https://www.fieldtriphealth.com/locations/houston .

About Field Trip Health Ltd.

Field Trip is the global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. With our Field Trip Discovery division leading the development of the next generation of psychedelic molecules and conducting advanced research on plant-based psychedelics including psilocybin-producing fungi and our Field Trip Health division building centers for psychedelic therapies opening across North America and Europe along with the digital and technological tools that will enable massive scale, we help people from those in treatment to those seeking accelerated personal growth, with a simple, evidence-based way to heal and heighten engagement with the world.

Learn more at https://www.meetfieldtrip.com , https://www.fieldtriphealth.com and https://www.fieldtriphealth.nl .

