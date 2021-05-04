Achiko Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Announces Changes to Senior Team

Appoints Robert Rieder as Chief Financial Officer



Chief Operating Officer Chris Young to Retire

Focus on Product Development, Lowering Cost Profile and Improved Alignment of Resources



/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) appoints Robert Rieder as Chief Financial Offer (“CFO”), replacing CFO ad interim Ruediger Petrikowski, who has done a phenomenal job driving results and accelerating the transformation since July 2020.

Mr. Rieder is a senior finance executive with over 20 years of experience in working with start-ups and high growth companies including several in the biotech and medtech space. Mr. Rieder has held influential roles in establishing and building finance teams, facilitating fundraising efforts and leading business and operations for domestic and international companies. He has extensive knowledge and experience in financial and cost accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial planning and analysis within the United States, Europe and Asia.

Most recently, he has served as CFO at technology start-up emonitor AG in Zurich, Switzerland (real estate sector). Prior to this, Mr. Rieder held several positions as Director of Finance and Operations, Head of Finance and later Financial Controller – Senior Director at life sciences group Abzena in San Diego, California. Previously, he was the CEO of Rieder Enterprises Ltd in Hong Kong, China and supported multiple start-ups and SMEs in Silicon Valley at Ecosystem Ventures. He has served as a Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Basel, Switzerland and San Jose, California. He holds a B.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW.

“As the world is beginning to grasp the long-term impact of the current pandemic, I am excited to join Achiko. We have a unique opportunity to deliver an in-demand product to help manage Covid-19 in many countries around the globe and make a meaningful contribution,” said Robert Rieder.

Mr. Rieder will start as CFO on June 1, 2021 and will initially be supported by Ruediger Petrikowski to ensure a smooth hand-over. In addition, Chief Operating Officer Chris Young will retire on June 30, 2021. Advisory Board member Charles Pan, who is based in Taipei, Taiwan, will support the Company on a full-time basis to oversee the manufacturing and commercialization operations.

“As the Company transitions into healthcare technology, we are excited to welcome Mr. Rieder to our senior leadership team. The Board of Directors is grateful for the valuable contribution of Ruediger Petrikowski and Chris Young. We would like to thank them for their efforts and I myself would personally like to thank them especially for their professionalism and integrity,” Achiko CEO Steven Goh said. “We are focused on developing our product, lowering the cost profile of the Company and better aligning resources to the emerging opportunities, as we continue to pursue a leading position in diagnostics.”

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko creates and develops new innovations in healthcare technology through its biotechnology division, AptameX, and its sister digital mobile health technology division, Teman Sehat. The Company has created a unique telehealth capability that provides user-friendly diagnostic testing integrated with a digital passport solution for the management of Covid-19.

AptameX comprises of DNA aptamer-based technology that is cost-effective, chemically synthesized and widely applicable to the evolving diagnostic field of healthcare. Together with the digital mobile health app Teman Sehat, Achiko is developing potential technologies that seek to deliver rapid, affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications. The AptameX technology is licensed from Regenacellx.sl and Achiko has exclusive commercialization rights.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Further information can be found at www.achiko.com.

If you have any questions regarding the Company, please contact us.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

Germany and Austria

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop

edicto GmbH

E: achiko@edicto.de

T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

DISCLAIMER

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.