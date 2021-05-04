Life Sciences Expert Michael Rachlin Joins FTI Consulting’s Valuation & Financial Advisory Services Practice

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael Rachlin as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Valuation & Financial Advisory Services practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Mr. Rachlin, who will be based in New York, is an expert in life sciences, advising clients through their most critical transaction and transformation challenges. In his new role, Mr. Rachlin will lead life sciences industry efforts in the Valuation & Financial Advisory Services practice, helping clients in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and cannabis industries evaluate transaction opportunities and larger growth-related initiatives, as well as valuation, deal modeling and strategic alternatives.

“Michael is an expert at taking a dynamic and thoughtful approach to assessing strategic alternatives for life sciences companies,” said Bradley Henn, Co-Leader of the Valuation & Financial Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “He brings a unique set of relationships and skills to the transaction and financial advisory business, which we can leverage to help clients navigate the evolving industry landscape.”

Mr. Rachlin also has experience delivering customized solutions across the M&A lifecycle, including target screening, diligence, structuring, purchase accounting and post-merger integration. He designs and delivers custom solutions that address the financial needs of both large and middle-market life sciences organizations.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Rachlin said, “The life sciences industry is undergoing a significant amount of change amid the pandemic. I am excited for the opportunity to leverage my skills and capabilities to make an impact across practice areas in FTI Consulting’s fast-moving and collaborative work environment.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Rachlin was a senior leader at Deloitte Transactions & Business Analytics, LLP, where he oversaw a range of transaction and financial advisory services for the firm’s middle-market life sciences segment, including strategy, planning, go-to-market and delivery. He is an adjunct professor at Brooklyn Law School and previously sat on the Finance Committee at BioNJ, where he focused on financial topics for pharmaceutical companies.

Mr. Rachlin’s appointment continues FTI Consulting’s investment in its healthcare and life sciences expertise, following the arrivals of George Serafin as a Senior Managing Director and Life Sciences Industry Leader within the firm’s Health Solutions practice, as well as several recent Health Solutions senior hires , including Gaurica Chacko , Michael Kleinmann and Rick van der Vegte as Managing Directors.

