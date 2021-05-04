Business Capital (BizCap®) Expands Credit Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BizCap® (Business Capital), a leading commercial finance and advisory firm, is expanding its team with the recent addition of Cooper Brown as an Analyst, assisting the credit and capital markets departments with underwriting, syndication, debt market analysis and reporting.



“We are very excited to have Cooper on board. His Investment Banking experience will be a great asset to our team and further our goals of being highly responsive to clients and partners and moving transactions forward with speed and certainty. In his short time at BizCap, he has impressed us with both his smarts and work ethic. Cooper is a winner,” said Chuck Doyle, President & CEO of Business Capital.

Prior to joining BizCap, Cooper was an Investment Banking Analyst with Cowen and Company in New York City, where he focused on debt placement and advisory, covering the leveraged loan, high yield bond and private debt markets. Previously, Cooper worked as an Investment Banking Summer Analyst for Credit Suisse in the Corporate Debt Derivatives group, where he collaborated with the Debt Capital Markets and Leveraged Finance product groups to develop interest rate hedging strategies for corporate clients. His prior experience also includes internships with PricewaterhouseCoopers and River Cities Capital Funds. Cooper graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.B.A. in Finance and holds the FINRA Series 79 license.

BizCap® is a leading commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require a unique, timely and tailored financing structure to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic Illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

