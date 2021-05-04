Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,552 in the last 365 days.

VBL Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am EDT the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30am EDT
Conference ID: 13719410
US: 1 877 407 9208
Israel Local: 1 809 406 247
International: 1 201 493 6784
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w794ban7

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 registration enabling trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CONTACT:
Burns McClellan for VBL Therapeutics
Lee Roth (investors) / Ryo Imai (media)
lroth@burnsmc.com / rimai@burnsmc.com
+1-212-213-0006


Primary Logo

You just read:

VBL Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.