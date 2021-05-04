Cerevel Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Scott M. Akamine as Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced the appointment of Scott M. Akamine as chief legal officer, effective May 24, 2021. An accomplished legal executive, Mr. Akamine brings significant healthcare and biopharmaceutical experience to the role. He joins Cerevel from AEON Biopharma, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company, where he served as general counsel and corporate secretary, overseeing legal and certain administrative functions, including business development, corporate governance, intellectual property, and compliance.



“Scott has an impressive track record as a legal executive and brings to Cerevel extensive experience guiding companies through periods of significant growth,” said Tony Coles, M.D., chairperson and chief executive officer of Cerevel Therapeutics. “His legal acumen, together with a proven ability to drive key business priorities, will be essential for Cerevel as we continue on our journey to bring new, effective therapies to those suffering from neuroscience diseases.”

“I am honored to join Cerevel and have the opportunity to make a tremendous difference in the lives of millions of patients facing Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and other neuroscience diseases,” said Mr. Akamine. “I look forward to joining this outstanding team and supporting Cerevel as it seeks to transform what is possible in neuroscience.”

About Scott M. Akamine

Scott is an accomplished biopharmaceutical legal executive with experience guiding growth strategies through complex competitive, legal, and regulatory landscapes. He served most recently as general counsel and corporate secretary of AEON Biopharma, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company, overseeing legal and certain administrative functions, including business development, corporate governance, intellectual property, and compliance. Prior to AEON, Scott was the associate general counsel and interim general counsel at CoreLogic, Inc. and general counsel and corporate secretary at Incipio, LLC. He also held legal roles of escalating responsibility at Allergan, Inc. until the company was acquired by Actavis plc.

Scott began his legal career as a corporate attorney at Latham & Watkins. He earned his B.A. from Chapman University and his J.D. from Pepperdine University School of Law, where he graduated with honors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases with a targeted approach to neuroscience that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations, or potential acquisitions. For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

