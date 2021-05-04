Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IPL: Indian Premier League indefinitely suspended on account of Covid-19 disaster

In a statement on Tuesday, tournament organizers said that “while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.”

It is unclear when and where the cricket tournament, which attracts the world’s best cricketers on big-money contracts, will resume.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has now crossed 20 million, as the country reported 357,229 cases on Tuesday, according to figures released by the health ministry.

Prior to Tuesday, organizers had pushed ahead with the tournament, despite the withdrawal of several high-profile players and calls for a postponement.

The IPL had been operating under strict bubbles as teams moved between games across the country; for Sunrisers Hyderabad players, that even meant wearing head-to-toe PPE for an internal flight to Delhi.

But with cases surging across the country and with hospitals running out of…

